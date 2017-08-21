Jets will pick starting quarterback next Monday

AP

The Jets play the Giants in their third preseason game of the summer next Saturday and that will be the final chance for the team’s quarterbacks to make their case for the starting job.

Coach Todd Bowles said that he will make his decision next Monday about which player will be in the lineup when the Jets travel to Buffalo to kick off the 2017 season.

Bowles didn’t give any hints about who will get the nod, but the safe bet is that Josh McCown will get the nod. While Christian Hackenberg didn’t get much help from his teammates while making a start against the Lions over the weekend, he also didn’t do much to suggest that he’s ready to step into the starting role at the beginning of his second season. McCown did not play in that game, but led the Jets to a touchdown on his only drive of the preseason opener.

Given Hackenberg’s status as a second-round pick and the likelihood that the Jets are going to struggle to win games, it’s also a safe bet that he’ll get chances to start at some point over the course of the season even if it is just to confirm that the Jets have to do whatever they can to find a long-term solution at the position come the offseason.