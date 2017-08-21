John Brown back at Cardinals practice for a day

Getty Images

Cardinals wide receiver John Brown‘s health was a popular topic of conversation around the Cardinals last week as Brown said he would return from a quad injury when he was ready in response to coach Bruce Arians citing Brown’s unavailability among the things about the receiver group that made him unhappy.

Brown also said that the sickle-cell trait he carries slowed down his recovery time, something Arians acknowledged while also saying that the team would have to look elsewhere if Brown wasn’t able to remain on the field. They didn’t have to look elsewhere on Monday as Brown was back at practice, but it will be a cameo appearance.

Arians said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com, that Brown will leave the team to attend a funeral and miss practice on Tuesday and Wednesday as a result. He will rejoin the team in Atlanta, where they will face the Falcons on Saturday night.

It’s not clear if Brown has a chance to play in that game, although it would seem somewhat unlikely given his limited practice schedule this summer and the possibility that he’s just now getting past the quad injury.