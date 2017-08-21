Kurt Warner in February: I’d “bang on table” for Anquan Boldin to Hall of Fame

Getty Images

After former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner made it to the Hall of Fame, we asked him to identify a former teammate for whom he’d bang on the table for a bronze bust.

“It’s like picking your favorite kid you know because I’ve got four guys that I believe all belong in the Hall of Fame when it comes to receivers that I played for: Isaac Bruce, Larry Fitzgerald, Tory Holt, Anquan Boldin, and I believe all of them belong in the Hall of Fame,” Warner said on PFT Live. “I might bang the table for Anquan Boldin because I think of all those guys he gets the least respect for how great he is. It amazes me, we want to keep looking at measurable and how fast guys are as opposed to just one of the greatest football players I ever played with.

“Competed more than anybody I ever played against. Wanted the ball in his hands. Was a difference maker. Everybody tries to get rid of him and he just goes and he’s the No. 1 receiver on that next team. So I believe he’s the one that gets the least amount of respect. So I would love to get on the table for him as well because I believe when you look at his overall numbers and what he’s done it’s incredible, as all those guys are.”

Boldin retires at No. 9 on the all-time reception list, with 1,076. That’s more than Hall of Famers Andre Reed (951), Art Monk (940), Steve Largent (819), James Lofton (764), Michael Irvin (750), Charlie Joiner (750), Charley Taylor (649), Don Maynard (633), Raymond Berry (631), Fred Biletnikoff (589), Lance Alworth (542), John Stallworth (537), Tommy McDonald (495), Don Hutson (488), Paul Warfield (427), Elroy Hirsch (387), and Lynn Swann (336).

Boldin also sits at No. 14 in all-time receiving yards with 13,779, and 23rd in receiving touchdowns with 82.

Those numbers compare very favorably to those generated by receiver Calvin Johnson, who retired with 731 receptions, 11,619 receiving yards, and 83 touchdowns.

Boldin also played in two Super Bowls, winning one. In contrast, Johnson played in two wild-card playoff games, winning none.

So, yes, Boldin will merit serious consideration for Canton. Having Kurt Warner bang on the table can’t hurt.