Leonard Fournette, Marqise Lee, A.J. Bouye won’t play in game this week

Getty Images

Running back Leonard Fournette, receiver Marqise Lee and cornerback A.J. Bouye will not play for the Jaguars in their dress rehearsal against the Panthers on Thursday night, coach Doug Marrone said Monday, according to the Associated Press.

Marrone also ruled out running back T.J. Yeldon (hamstring) and tight end Mychal Rivera (hand).

Fournette’s last practice came Aug. 12, with a left foot injury keeping him out since. Lee injured his right ankle Aug. 13. Both expect to play in the season opener against the Texans, according to Ryan O’Halloran of the Florida Times-Union, with Fournette reporting his foot is “most definitely” better than last week.

“It’s very frustrating,” Fournette said. “You want to be out there with your team and your boys and just compete. I’m working my way back.”

Bouye’s injury has not been disclosed, but it kept him out of the first two preseason games as well.