Lions sign a tight end

The Lions added a tight end to the roster when they signed Andrew Price last week and they added another one on Monday.

The team announced the signing of Scott Orndoff to the 90-man roster. Orndoff signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent earlier this year, which left him with a short trip after playing at the University of Pittsburgh but his local ties couldn’t keep him on the roster.

Orndoff joins eight other tight ends on Detroit’s roster, although injuries have kept several of them out of the lineup recently. Projected starter Eric Ebron is the most notable name in that group and he’s barely worked at all this summer due to a hamstring injury.

The Lions waived/injured defensive tackle Bruce Gaston to make room for Orndoff. Gaston, who signed with the Lions in June, played nine games for the Bears and Packers last season.