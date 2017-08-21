Manti Te’o stars against his former team

Getty Images

Maybe all Saints linebacker Manti Te'o needed was extra motivation. Te’o looked like an All-Pro player in 36 snaps against his former team.

“It looked like Manti might have played for the . . . Chargers before or something,” Cam Jordan said, via Herbie Teope of the New Orleans Time-Picayune. “It’s crazy the way he knew the depth of knowledge in the backfield.”

Te’o admitted last week he was excited to play against his former team, which made him a second-round pick in 2013. He signed a two-year, $5 million deal with the Saints in the offseason, and played like he had something to prove to the Chargers.

Te’o made eight tackles, including seven solos, a sack and a fumble recovery in the Saints’ 13-7 victory.

“There’s that little extra meaning to the game, but I was really happy with myself and how I handled it,” Te’o said. “I think a young guy would come in here anxious and try to do too much.

“I kind of let the game come to me, and when I had an opportunity to make a play for my team, I didn’t step out of my comfort zone. I didn’t try to do too much.”