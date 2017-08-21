Mark Davis picks a winner in the “Fight for L.A.”

Getty Images

The Chargers and the Rams are fighting for L.A. Raiders owner Mark Davis thinks that’s cute.

“You know, it’s kind of funny,” Davis said, via Vincent Bonsignore of the L.A. Daily News. “They’re talking about the fight for Los Angeles. And Raiders fans have been telling me we already won that fight, And that the Rams and Chargers are fighting for the No. 2 and 3 spots.”

Davis also made it clear that he plans to continue to cater to fans in Rams and Chargers territory.

“A good portion have come from Los Angeles and Southern California,” Davis said. “Without stepping on any toes, we’re going to market ourselves in Los Angeles area. And San Diego. We’re reaching out to Raider Nation in Southern California. It’s strong there.”

The Raiders spent more than a decade in L.A., and they remain very popular there. Soon, they’ll be in Las Vegas, which isn’t that far away. Which means that plenty of Raiders fans will be attending their annual game against the Chargers in L.A. — and that plenty will be present for their once-every-eight-years game against the Rams in L.A.