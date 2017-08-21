Monday morning one-liners

AP

Bills WR Jordan Matthews is confident about playing in Week One after returning to practice Sunday.

Sorting through some fact and fiction about the Dolphins.

The Patriots kept things simple on defense against the Texans.

Can Bryce Petty be the No. 2 quarterback for the Jets?

WR Mike Wallace isn’t worried about the Ravens offense.

Breaking down the Bengals’ offensive performance in their second preseason game.

Will DeShone Kizer make the Browns’ quarterback decision more difficult?

Steelers WR Martavis Bryant knocked off the rust in his first game action of the preseason.

WR Bruce Ellington made the most of his first opportunity with the Texans.

A call for Colts coach Chuck Pagano to shake things up.

Jaguars CB Aaron Colvin‘s long comeback from an ankle injury has progressed to practicing.

Turnovers are on Titans S Kevin Byard‘s mind.

Broncos running backs have been making plays in the preseason.

Will the Chiefs keep four running backs on their 53-man roster?

Breaking down the snap counts for the Raiders in Saturday’s game.

The Chargers got extended looks at quarterbacks Kellen Clemens and Cardale Jones on Sunday.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott believes his connection with WR Dez Bryant is still growing.

A look at Giants players on the roster bubble heading into Monday night’s game.

The Eagles will see a couple of former teammates with the Dolphins coming to town for joint practices.

DT Phil Taylor is reviving his career with the Redskins.

Is it time for the Bears to give QB Mitch Trubisky game action with the first team?

Assessing RB Ameer Abdullah‘s impact on the Lions offense.

The Packers still hope drafting T Jason Spriggs pays off for them.

Ben Gedeon is making a bid to replace Chad Greenway at linebacker for the Vikings.

First-round pick Takk McKinley helped the Falcons pass rush in his first preseason game.

A 53-man roster projection for the Panthers.

Which Saints helped their roster chances in Sunday’s game?

The Buccaneers hope better health will lead to a better pass rush.

The Cardinals’ report card for their second preseason game shows room for improvement.

What have we learned about the Rams defense?

A review of the film left 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan less angry with his team than he was immediately after Saturday’s game.

Breaking down some left tackle options for the Seahawks.