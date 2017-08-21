Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly has ankle injury, being evaluated for concussion

Getty Images

Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. took a shot on the side of his left leg during the second quarter of Monday night’s game against the Browns. He left the field, heading directly up the tunnel.

But the Pro Bowler didn’t make it to the locker room, dropping to his knees in obvious pain inside the bowels of the stadium. He was escorted the rest of the way to the locker room, walking gingerly.

Beckham finished with three catches for 37 yards, with the last catch coming on an 18-yard gain that ended his night with 13:45 remaining until halftime. As Beckham planted his left foot, Browns cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun hit Beckham’s leg.

Beckham dropped to both knees as the Giants held their collective breath.

ESPN reported Beckham has an ankle injury and is being evaluated for a concussion. A cart outside the locker room drove Beckham to the X-ray room for further evaluation.