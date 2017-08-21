Owners authorized six of them to do Goodell deal in May

Posted by Mike Florio on August 21, 2017, 10:13 AM EDT
Daniel Kaplan of SportsBusiness Journal has had the scoop of the morning (so far), reporting that Commissioner Roger Goodell is close to signing a five-year extension. Others have followed suit, including NFL Media — which essentially makes it an announcement.

One reporter is pushing back, however. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that “[t]alks for Roger Goodell’s new deal have not progressed as some thought.” Ominous as that sounds, Schefter concedes that a “[d]eal [is] likely to get done, but still issues to work out.”

That’s ultimately not a contradiction of Kaplan’s report. “Close” and “issues to work out” are essentially the same thing. But it’s human nature for those who have been scooped to try to advance the story, even if the new wrinkle doesn’t really advance the story at all.

As it relates to this specific story, Kaplan may have buried the lead. He reports that the contract simply needs to be approved by the Compensation Committee, which currently has six owners (there had been only three before that) — and which received the authority from all owners in May to do the deal.

This very real and meaty wrinkle cuts against the March 2017 efforts of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to involve all owners in the negotiation of the contract with the Commissioner, a concern that arose from a belief that the owners pay the Commissioner too much money. While the number of owners apparently doubled (Jones, per Kaplan, isn’t one of them), 26 others will be on the sidelines for the negotiations.

It appears that the six owners with the power to do the new deal won’t be squeezing Goodell to take less. Per Kaplan, the new contract will be “similar” to the current package, with a base salary of a few million per year and a bonus each year to be determined by the Compensation Committee.

Absent a leak, no one will know what Goodell actually makes. Those who pushed the blatantly false narrative that the league office’s tax-exempt status meant that the teams and owners aren’t paying taxes managed to shame the league into ditching that designation — which in turn allows the NFL to keep compensation for highly-paid executives secret.

  2. Those who pushed the blatantly false narrative that the league office’s tax-exempt status meant that the teams and owners aren’t paying taxes…

  3. Goodell might be the worst CEO in the history of American business. Tickets were sold to a Super Bowl for seats that didn’t exist, lights go out at Super Bowl, Hall of Fame game cancelled when field melts, overturned by federal judges, completely botched referee strike, Dean Blandino (who was never an official) in charge of officials, completely botched Bountygate, Deflategate, Ray Rice, Adrian Peterson investigations, advocates football in Europe, actually advocated football in the Olympics (what?), changed rules so fans don’t know what a “catch” or a so-called “defenseless player” is, flat-out lied about not seeing the Ray Rice tape (when the tape was earlier described to Peter King), flat-out lied about Brady’s testimony (which came to light when federal judge unsealed record), flat-out lied about having 50,000 pages of evidence in Bountygate (there were only a few pages produced which proved nothing), constantly leaks lies to ESPN and other favored reporters. Not only is the guy a complete incompetent, he has zero integrity and lies as a matter of habit. The NFL is rotting from the inside and doesn’t know it.

  6. So Jones was pushing to address a concern that Goodell was making too much at the time Goodell dragged an investigation out so long it was surreal and then suspended his player based on evidence the rest of us have yet to see? Hmmmmm.

  8. NFL revenues in 2010 were 8.7 billion.

    In 2016, 13 billion.

    That’s the only measure of job quality to the owners, and you know it, so they love Goodell and could care less what NFLPA thinks, as always.

    You forgot he lied about Framegate I (“Spygate”), too. BB was mocking Mangini for his antics in Foxborough at a game in January 2007, 6 months before the game in NJ that Sept.

    He framed it to the public in a certain way to make it seem sinister.

    He then changed the wording of the gameday manual to make sure he wouldn’t get caught cheating when people asked why on earth a inter-franchise tiff between two former colleagues could be punished so severely, in particular, just ONE participant in the tiff.

    We’ve seen years later, even with blatant Jets cheating (or other protected teams), those protected teams never see a punishment.

    He also lied about why he destroyed that BB gave him. It showed other teams on those tapes also filming from the sidelines, where no one ever cared about it being enforced before. As long as the tapes never were seen or used by a team during the game, no one cared.

    If other teams were seen in violation, his framejob and punishment of ONLY the Pats, would be seen as cheating the Pats only.

    Years later, we all now can see exactly how he operates. At the time, no one knew any different, but he’s been so brazen with this cheating approach and obsession with presenting a certain image to the NFL customer, he’s been caught, compromising his position as commissioner.

    Wait until Elliott sues and Goodell has to take an oath in a federal court.

    Umm, that is dues to the tv deal Bob Kraft negotiated. Goodell was thrown out of the room and acting like a petulant child. This is well documented. So, even the windfall of a CBA, he had nothing to do with whatsoever.

    Ratings/revunue dropped a whopping 12% last year, from 2015.

    Please state Roger Goodell’s accomplishments as commissioner:

    Hint: He doesn’t have any, so you won’t be able to do it.

