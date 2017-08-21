Packers sign a defensive tackle

Getty Images

The Packers claimed defensive lineman Shaneil Jenkins off of waivers from the Seahawks last week, but his stay with the team turned out to be a short one.

Jenkins was waived a couple of days after joining the team with a failed physical designation, leaving the team with a spot to fill on both the defensive line and the 90-man roster.

They filled those spots with a roster move on Monday. The team announced that they have signed defensive tackle Calvin Heurtelou.

Heurtelou signed with the Broncos after going undrafted out of Miami last year and stuck with the team until the end of August. He didn’t land with another team the rest of the year or during the offseason, which may not be a good sign for his chances of sticking with Green Bay any longer than he did with Denver.