Paxton Lynch: I’m disappointed, will stay prepared

AP

The Broncos made their choice for their Week One starting quarterback on Monday and it was Trevor Siemian for the second year in a row.

That wasn’t a great surprise given the way things had played out during training camp and the first two preseason games and it leaves 2016 first-round pick Paxton Lynch to start another season on the bench. After coach Vance Joseph made the announcement, Lynch said he isn’t going to “pout” about the fact that Siemian got the nod because pouting won’t do anything to change the situation.

“I am disappointed. I have to be prepared. I believe in myself to be a starter. But coaches’ made the decision,” Lynch said, via Troy Renck of The Denver Channel.

Lynch made a couple of starts when Siemian was injured last season and didn’t set the world on fire in either of those appearances. Should another shot come his way this year, better work could change the situation in Denver moving forward while more of the same might leave the Broncos ready to move on from a player who many gave a good chance of winding up with the job this year.