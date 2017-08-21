Raiders activate Jihad Ward, Cooper Helfet

Getty Images

After missing the first two games of the preseason, defensive end Jihad Ward and tight end Cooper Helfet both passed physicals to return to the practice field on Monday.

Ward began camp on the physically unable to perform list while recovering from foot surgery this offseason. Helfet was on the non-football injury list.

Ward was a second-round pick of the Raiders last year and started 13 of 16 games for the Raiders last season but did not record a single sack. He was then inactive for Oakland’s playoff game against the Houston Texans.

Helfet appeared in 24 games with the Seattle Seahawks from 2014-15 with 25 catches for 315 yards and two touchdowns.