Ravens call off practice to visit Pentagon, Arlington National Cemetery

Ravens on Twitter

The Ravens were supposed to have a practice on Monday, but the team will be taking a field trip instead.

The Ravens announced in a statement from coach John Harbaugh that they are taking their players to the Pentagon for a tour and then to Arlington National Cemetery to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during a ceremony that will involve wide receiver Keenan Reynolds, who went to the Naval Academy, and safety Otha Foster, who served three years in the Marines. They will also visit the grave of President John F. Kennedy and have lunch at the nearby Fort Myer.

“Football is a meritocracy, and our team has worked hard throughout this offseason and training camp. Our coaches appreciate and respect that effort. The team deserves a day away from the fields and meetings, and an opportunity to spend some time together away from the facility. Our good friend, General Ray Odierno [former head of the Joint Forces Command and Chief of Staff of the Army], stepped up to make this wonderful day happen, and we thank him. This is an amazing experience for all of us. After we tour the Pentagon, we are going to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and they will allow Keenan and Otha to participate in a ceremony. How fortunate and blessed are we to experience a day like this. It’s humbling, and we are so appreciative.”

The team posted a picture from the Pentagon on their Twitter account and we’ll likely hear more about what should be an interesting trip from players when the team is back to work at their facility on Monday.