Rees Odhiambo to get first crack at replacing George Fant for Seahawks

Getty Images

A week ago, the Seahawks were closing in on a starting five they felt confident in along their offensive line. With the loss of George Fant to a torn ACL last Friday night, that idea has been tossed in the trash can.

Second-year tackle Rees Odhiambo will get the first chance to replace Fant at left tackle for Seahawks moving forward. While Luke Joeckel remains an option moving forward, head coach Pete Carroll said the team would prefer to leave Joeckel at guard.

“We drafted him highly with the thought he would be able to do this,” Carroll said of Odhiambo, who was a third-round pick last year. “I have never backed off that thought physically he can do it all. Now he’s just got to make sure he can settle in and execute and function really well with the guys. … I think he’s going to have a chance to be really good. We drafted him to be a starting player and we drafted him with the thought he could be a left tackle so here we go. We’ll see what happens.”

Odhiambo replaced Fant at left tackle for the remainder of Friday night’s game against Minnesota. He appeared in eight games for Seattle last season, though most of his time was in a reserve role. Odhiambo played a few snaps at left tackle against the Philadelphia Eagles when Fant briefly left for injury last year and replaced Germain Ifedi at right guard after Ifedi sustained a high-ankle sprain in Seattle’s playoff loss to Atlanta in January.

The Seahawks acquired Matt Tobin in a trade from Philadelphia after practice on Monday and Carroll said that second-round pick Ethan Pocic could be an option as well, but for the time being Odhiambo will get the chance to lock down the job.