Report: Roger Goodell close to contract extension through 2024

AP

If labor unrest in the NFL’s future is a “virtual certainty,” we know who’s going to be presiding over it.

According to Daniel Kaplan of Sports Business Daily, the league is close to a deal with commissioner Roger Goodell to extend his contract.

Goodell’s current deal expires after the 2019 season, but this would take him through 2024.

And with the CBA set to expire after the 2020 season, that would mean Goodell will again be representing owners.

It’s unclear what the salary parameters will be for Goodell, since there seems to be a faction of owners who want to see him make less than he has in the past.