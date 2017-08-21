Report: Roger Goodell close to contract extension through 2024

Posted by Darin Gantt on August 21, 2017, 7:29 AM EDT
AP

If labor unrest in the NFL’s future is a “virtual certainty,” we know who’s going to be presiding over it.

According to Daniel Kaplan of Sports Business Daily, the league is close to a deal with commissioner Roger Goodell to extend his contract.

Goodell’s current deal expires after the 2019 season, but this would take him through 2024.

And with the CBA set to expire after the 2020 season, that would mean Goodell will again be representing owners.

It’s unclear what the salary parameters will be for Goodell, since there seems to be a faction of owners who want to see him make less than he has in the past.

41 responses to “Report: Roger Goodell close to contract extension through 2024

  4. He should get about 50 million$$ bonus. The bonus comes from all the PR stunts the NFL does that lines the pockets of the owner. Like the National Anthem PR stunt. The BLM stunt. They are trying to get new people interested and those hate groups dont do regular activities so this is the only way to reach the new demographics. The NFL cant have just $xxx dollars flowing in. Then need at least $xxx more. Pinky and the Brain runs the NFL

  5. This will be filled with “Why?” type of posts. Moderation probably prevents Godwin’s Law from popping up too.

    Most of the “why” posts will be by people who really don’t understand what Goodell’s job is and just to whom he answers. They blame Roger for enacting the policies of the owners and owners, so long as they keep making money will keep RG.

    All the hand twisting and worrying and press over the Brady and Zeke suspensions hasn’t hurt the NFL in a meaningful financial manner. MAYBE they’ve lost some money but nothing they can quantify to the point where they feel like they’d do better with someone else.

    Yeah – I know – you all quit buying NFL jerseys and merch – but this is a VERY small slice of the NFL public here. It’s a rounding error. Chances are the NFL throws away more expired field chalk than everyone here would spend in a lifetime on NFL merchandise.

    RG won’t go because he makes them money and takes the heat off the owners when it comes to unpopular decisions and THAT is why he also makes the money he does as well.

  7. “If labor unrest in the NFL’s future is a “virtual certainty,” we know who’s going to be presiding over it”

    Yepp, the NFLPA will be at the root of it. I just wonder if they’ll kneel before the meetings.

  8. This is strictly on the owners. They want this guy to be the face of the NFL. Apparently they think the fans will put up with anything.

  18. GOOD! He has done an EXCELLENT job keeping the players in check. He won against the evil NFLPA.
    THe liberal sports media should be jumping for joy because they can continue to bash him (undeservedly so) for another 7 years.
    Thank God that we have an NFL CEO with some balls to stand up against the idiocy of the players, the out-of-control liberal media, and their useless/pathetic union.

  21. This is 100% being pushed by Mara:
    1) The previous owners’ employing committee was comprised of Blank (Falcons), Kraft (Patriots) and Richardson (Panthers). After Richardson stepped down, it should have looked bad for Goodell, but Mara and Rooney wanted to expand the committee (clearly an attempt to reduce Kraft’s influence) and so now Mara and Rooney are also on the committee, along with McNair (Texans) and Hunt (Chiefs).
    2) Back in April, it was Mara himself who pushed this committee expansion news out to Sports Business Daily, along with the statement that Goodell is still the league’s “No.1 pick” for 2019.

  23. Once again, the reports of his demise were greatly exaggerated. And he will thus continue to live rent free in the heads of so many.

  24. NFL finished. There is no rational explanation for this.

    Doubling down when you’re that deep in the hole, never works.

    Expect ratings to drop significantly again, especially when Elliott sues.

  30. The NFL has peaked. With all the divas, me first players, protests and now Goodell soon to be getting an extension when every fan knows he sucks ratings will continue to drop. I hope I’m wrong but I don’t see how I could be at this point. You can’t watch espn anymore to just hear about football. You have to hear about everything going on besides football including the politics and racial dividing. Rome is falling.

  32. The greedy owners are apparently brain dead…

    Wait until ratings plummet even more this year.

  35. The Owner’s love him. He makes them plenty of money and takes ALL the heat for their stupidity.

  36. Ratings dropped 12% last year. This is a clear panic move by John Mara and other cheating owners who are pissing in the faces of the fans.

    They think by showing solidarity in the faces of the fans after more cheating and before Elliott sues, on the heels of the NFLPA’s comments, as they go back and forth, is some kind of a smart move. It won’t be.

    Or. it’s a bluff outright, to mess with the NFLPA.

    No one gets a new job after under-performing to this degree.

    The NFL has maxed out of the N. American market and ratings will likely fall yet again with this news.

    And, Jax is still in Jax and not in London, with no possibility of any stability or momentum in sight.

    Success never follows in the face of delusion.

  37. Yuck, yuck yuck. Can’t believe that Bob Kraft would sign off on this but who knows. Peter principal at work here. Honestly, they can’t find somebody more qualified than Roger?

  38. He’s the owners money, so he stays. Unfortunate but true.

    And yet I don’t know how the owners can ignore how poorly he’s running things. At some point bad PR has to have an effect on the bottom line.

  39. Labor unrest would come regardless of Roger as the commish or not. NFLPA’s leadership has already said they’r pushing for it. 4 years out.

    They’ve alreadys stated that they will not negotiate in good faith basically. League owners may as well roll with RG then. Why make a new guy deal with that?

  40. Roger Goodell is extremely good at his job. Most people don’t understand this because they don’t know what Goodell’s job really is. His entire job is to be the owners’ fall guy. He takes the heat for every crappy thing the owners want done; and the commentary in this thread alone demonstrates just how good he really is at what his job really is.

