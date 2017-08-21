Robert Kraft gives Donald Trump a Super Bowl ring

Getty Images

Once upon a time, Vladimir Putin decided to walk away with one of Robert Kraft’s Super Bowl rings. Donald Trump didn’t have to be so bold.

Via Tom Curran of CSN New England, Kraft gave Trump a Super Bowl LI ring, commemorating the Patriots victory over the Falcons.

But it wasn’t Kraft’s ring. Instead, it was an extra ring that was presented because the Patriots were the first championship team to visit the White House since Trump became the 45th President of the United States.

Curran’s report clarifies a suggestion from THE MOOCH that Kraft give his own ring to Trump.