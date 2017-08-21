Scott Tolzien “didn’t play bad” hardly a ringing endorsement from Chuck Pagano

Getty Images

Andrew Luck‘s absence has shown the Colts two things: They are a one-man team, and Scott Tolzien isn’t the answer. Coach Chuck Pagano seemed to be talking himself into believing Tolzien “didn’t play bad” against the Cowboys on Saturday night, using the phrase three times in a three-sentence answer.

“Scotty didn’t play bad,” Pagano said, via Mike Wells of ESPN. “Scotty didn’t play bad. It takes 11 guys hitting on all cylinders offensively, defensively and special teams, so Scotty did not play bad.”

But Tolzien didn’t play good, either.

He remains the starter for now after completing 12 of 19 passes for 94 yards and no touchdowns in two preseason games.

Luck remains on the physically unable to perform list, making it less and less likely by the day that he will be ready for the season opener against the Rams.

Stephen Morris has put up the best numbers so far among the team’s four quarterbacks, completing 24 of 35 passes for 205 yards while leading the Colts to their only two touchdowns of the preseason while playing in the fourth quarter. He took second-team snaps in practice Monday ahead of rookie Phillip Walker, according to Wells.

Pagano didn’t rule out Morris supplanting Tolzien, saying, “We’ve got two preseason games left” when asked why Tolzien is starting ahead of Morris.