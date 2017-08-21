Seahawks waive/injured tackle Justin Senior

Getty Images

The Seahawks waived rookie offensive tackle Justin Senior with an injury designation on Monday to make room for the signing of Tyrus Thompson, the team announced Monday. Seattle will place Senior on its injured reserve list if he clears waivers.

The team’s deal with Thompson leaked Sunday, but the Seahawks had to make a move to get him on the roster.

Senior was a sixth-round pick out of Mississippi State, but he opened camp on the physically unable to perform list with a knee injury.

A season-ending injury to left tackle George Fant on Friday night has the Seahawks scrambling at the position. Fant ended last season as the team’s starting left tackle and started the first two preseason games there.

Coach Pete Carroll said last week, before Fant’s injury, that the Seahawks were close to settling on the left side with Fant and Luke Joeckel. Rees Odhiambo took over at left tackle after Fant’s injury, but Joeckel spent much of his career in Jacksonville at left tackle, giving the Seahawks another option there, Carroll said.