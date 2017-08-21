Several Browns kneel during anthem

Getty Images

Several Browns players knelt during the national anthem. Jamie Collins, Seth DeValve, Duke Johnson, Kenny Britt and Ricardo Louis were among those who took a knee behind the team bench, according to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

Terrence Magee, Calvin Pryor, Jamar Taylor, Isaiah Crowell, Jabrill Peppers and Christian Kirksey also were in the group that knelt, according to Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal.

Rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer stood near the group and placed his hand on the shoulder of one of his teammates, according to Cabot.

It came six days after Browns coach Hue Jackson said he “would hope that we don’t have those issues” in Cleveland following protests by Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch and Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett.

Jackson, though, revisited his initial comment two days later, reading a prepared statement intended to clarify his views on the subject.

Jackson said he respects and supports the right to peaceful protest, telling players “they should embrace the platform they have as NFL players to improve our community and use their platform in a positive, thoughtful and responsible manner” before delving into the subject of doing so during the anthem specifically.