Signs pointing toward Trevor Siemian as the favorite in Denver QB race

Broncos coach Vance Joseph hasn’t declared a winner in his quarterback competition, and he may not this week.

But there are increasing signs that incumbent Trevor Siemian could hang onto the job after a challenge from former first-rounder Paxton Lynch.

According to Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com, a number of Broncos players believe that former seventh-rounder Siemian has won the derby “by a growing margin each week.”

Joseph said the “ideal” situation would be to settle on a starter in advance of the all-important (even though it’s really not that important) third preseason game, so it’s possible he call it this week.

While they’re also evaluating based on practices, the difference in their performance through two preseason games has been significant. While splitting time with the starters and second string and playing nearly identical amounts (Siemian 46 snaps, Lynch 50) there’s a gulf in their stats.

Siemian is 14-of-18 passing for 144 yards and a touchdown, for a passer rating of 118.5. Lynch is 15-of-22 for 81 yards and no touchdowns, for a rating of 74.2.

Siemian has led three scoring drives of at least 46 yards, including 10- and 12-play drives. Lynch’s longest scoring drive was eight plays and 26 yards.

Siemian’s completing 77.8 percent of his passes and averaging 8.0 yards per attempt, to Lynch’s 68.2 and 3.7 (which means Lynch’s perceived edge in arm strength isn’t evident).

So if Joseph makes the announcement this week, it won’t come as a tremendous surprise, even though the difference in their draft status might have made some think Lynch’s promotion was inevitable.