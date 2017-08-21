Tank Carder leaves with knee injury

Getty Images

Browns linebacker Tank Carder left with a knee injury and will not return, the team announced.

Carter was injured with 3:57 left in the first quarter on a 7-yard catch by Odell Beckham Jr., who later was injured himself. Carder first entered the medical tent but eventually ended up leaving the field for X-rays.

Carder made only two starts in his first five seasons, sticking with the team as a core special teams player. But when the Browns traded Demario Davis to the Jets in June, they gave Carder a chance to win the middle linebacker job.

He has competed with Joe Schobert for the job.

The Browns already were without cornerback Howard Wilson, safety Ed Reynolds II, defensive tackle Danny Shelton and offensive guard Joel Bitonio, all of whom have knee injuries.