Titans activate Tajae Sharpe from PUP list

The Titans expect to have first-round pick Corey Davis back on the field soon and another wide receiver got cleared to practice with the team on Monday.

The team announced that Tajae Sharpe has been activated from the physically unable to perform list. Sharpe had foot surgery after being injured in June and was cleared a day after coach Mike Mularkey said they would evaluate the receiver’s readiness for a return to action.

Sharpe had 41 catches for 522 yards and two touchdowns during his rookie season, but figures to have a somewhat different role this year with Davis, Taywan Taylor and Eric Decker joining the receiving corps.

“We are looking real good,’’ Sharpe said, via the team’s website. “I am happy with what I am seeing from the guys. The guys are improving each and every day and it’s great to see. The more weapons we have in our room the better, so guys are doing a great job competing day in and day out. We are making some plays and just growing as a group each and every day. So it’s a good thing to see. Hopefully before too long I’ll be out there.”

The Titans also announced that they waived defensive lineman Mehdi Abdesmad.