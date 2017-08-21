Trade from Eagles still motivates Byron Maxwell

Getty Images

The Dolphins are in Philadelphia for a couple of joint practices with the Eagles before they play on Thursday night and that means Dolphins cornerback Byron Maxwell got questions about the trade that sent him from Philadelphia to Miami last year.

Maxwell spent one dismal year with the Eagles after signing a six-year, $63 million deal before he and linebacker Kiko Alonso were traded to Miami in a deal that allowed the Eagles to move up to the eighth overall pick in the draft. They then used that pick to trade up for the chance to draft quarterback Carson Wentz with the second pick, which Maxwell said made it “obvious” why the Eagles made the trade.

The Eagles got the quarterback they wanted and Maxwell got a fresh start with a new team, but that doesn’t mean Maxwell has stopped harboring feelings of payback for being sent away.

“Yeah, I would be lying if I told you I don’t want to do better than the Eagles do,” Maxwell said, via CSNPhilly.com. “I do. I want to win more games than them. I want to prove them wrong. … You can call it petty — I don’t know what it is. But that’s just what I do, how I feel. That’s just realistic. I know what it is but I still want to do better than my old team. I don’t think no player wants the team to get rid of you and then they do better, to be honest with you.”

The Dolphins made the playoffs in Maxwell’s first year with the team while the Eagles went 7-9 to finish fourth in the NFC East, so he got what he wanted in 2016 even as the Eagles look forward to a long run with Wentz at the helm of the offense.