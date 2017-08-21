Trevor Siemian believes he can become long-term answer for Broncos

Getty Images

The Broncos drafted Paxton Lynch to be their franchise quarterback after Peyton Manning. But it’s Trevor Siemian, a former seventh-round pick, who looks more like that guy right now.

Or so he hopes.

“I hope so. I think I can,” Siemian said of being the long-term answer at the position for the Broncos, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post. “I’ve got a long way to go. I know where I can get better. I also know some of the things I do well. For me, even getting to go back to when I came in the league, I’ve tried to do a good job of taking it one day at a time and one rep at a time, and at the end of the season, I’ll go back and figure out where I’m at and go from there.”

The Broncos named Siemian the starter for the 2017 season after he outplayed Lynch in last week’s preseason game against the 49ers. Coach Vance Joseph said he wants Siemian to “just be Trevor.”

Siemian threw 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in going 8-6 last season after winning the job over Mark Sanchez and Lynch. He had to compete all over again this year after Joseph replaced Gary Kubiak in the offseason.

“Honestly, I think you have to compete for your job every day and every week, and that’s one of the things when I was here and watched Peyton [Manning], that guy wasn’t content,” Siemian said. “He was a Hall of Famer. But every day, every week, I think you have to earn your job, and quarterback is no different certainly.”