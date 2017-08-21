Trevor Siemian starts the season as the starter in Denver

AP

It didn’t quite go down to the wire, but it was close.

An open competition for the starting quarterback job in Denver has ended, at least for now. Incumbent starter Trevor Siemian has won the job over 2016 first-rounder Paxton Lynch. Coach Vance Joseph will make the announcement a a press conference scheduled for 3:15 p.m. ET,

Siemian, a seventh-round pick in 2015, held off Lynch despite a belief that new-old offensive coordinator Mike McCoy’s system was more conducive to Lynch.

For Siemian to have won the job, he had to have won it convincingly. The draft capital used to select Lynch, coupled with the apparent belief that he could eventually become a franchise quarterback, would have nudged any close questions in his favor, since playing now will help him get to his ceiling sooner.

But the Broncos also are built to win now, and with several outspoken players on a championship-level defense, it would have been hard to go with Lynch if the players regard Siemian as the better option.

While Siemian didn’t do enough last year to take the Super Bowl 50 champions back to the playoffs, upgrades to the offensive line and arguable improvements to the running game could make it easier. There’s also something to be said for experience; Siemian has it, Lynch doesn’t, and now the third-year player from Northwestern will have a chance to put even more distance between himself and Lynch.

Unless, of course, Siemian stumbles. Then, as with so many other quarterback competitions, the guy who won the job will have eventually won the first chance to lose it.