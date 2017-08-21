Vance Joseph on QB decision: Trevor Siemian more consistent

Getty Images

John Elway predicted weeks ago that the Broncos’ quarterback decision would be “seen by everyone.” Apparently, the Broncos General Manager was right.

Broncos coach Vance Joseph said the decision — a group decision made by Joseph, Elway, director of player personnel Matt Russell, offensive coordinator Mike McCoy and quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave — was “clear-cut.”

“It was a four- or five-month battle actually,” Joseph said, via a video posted by Troy Renck of Denver7. “We decided on making Trevor Siemian our quarterback. That being said, both guys competed hard. Both guys wanted the job. I was pleased with both guys. But overall the operation of the entire offense, decision-making, ball placement was more consistent with Trevor. That’s why he won the job.

“I met with those guys this morning. They understood that. We just finished our team meeting, so everyone’s on the same page. We’re all going to support Paxton moving forward. He’s a young player. He’s got a bright future still. In my opinion, we have two quarterbacks. Most teams can’t say that, and I truly believe that.”

Joseph added the decision is “permanent,” meaning Siemian will not have to look over his shoulder this season.

“As far as Trevor being our guy, he’s our guy,” Joseph said.

Siemian will play the first half against the Packers this week as the Broncos begin preparations for the season opener. Lynch will play the second half. Joseph said Lynch has won the backup job over Kyle Sloter.

“What’s holding him back is probably experience,” Joseph said of Lynch. “It’s tough to play quarterback in this league.”

Lynch, Joseph said, will support Siemian.

“He was disappointed, but he understood,” Joseph said. “. . . He knows he’s one play from playing.”