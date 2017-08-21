Who wins the NFC East?

Posted by Mike Florio on August 21, 2017
With the regular season approaching quickly, it’s time to eat the low-hanging fruit when it comes to fashioning the PFT Live question of the day.

We’ll be asking which team will win each division, beginning with one of the more competitive divisions in football: The NFC East, a division captured by the Cowboys in 2016.

Pick a winner below (none of the above isn’t an option), arguing about it in the comments, and then join us for the show. The radio broadcast begins at 6:00 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Radio. Then, when the simulcast launches at 7:00 a.m. ET on NBCSN, former NFL quarterback Chris Simms will make his official debut on the show.

Clarence E. Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram will give us a phone call at 8:15 a.m. ET or so to discuss the Ezekiel Elliott situation and the team’s faith (or lack thereof) in Kellen Moore as the backup to Dak Prescott. We’ll also discuss the best-case and worst-case scenarios for each NFC East team and the teams most in need of an upgrade at backup quarterback.

2 responses to “Who wins the NFC East?

  1. 1.Dallas will win the they east they have a lot of talent and because of these reasons. 2. Giants, Eli is getting old and too many interceptions 3. Eagles, Wentz would have to show me something.
    4. Redskins, Daniel Schneider and “kurt”

  2. Is there supposed to be a poll? I say Redskins. They have redzone targets now w/ Pryor & Doctson and their defense is improved to where at worst it will be average. Cousins and Pryor are on one year deals which means they are going to want to show the league their worth together, Watch Out!

