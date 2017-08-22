49ers work out Ricardo Mathews

Getty Images

The 49ers have plenty of depth in their front seven, but that hasn’t stopped them from working out defensive linemen this week. Ricardo Mathews joined Tyson Jackson in working out for the team this week, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Mathews also reportedly worked out for the team Aug. 14. The 49ers signed defensive lineman Leger Douzable over Mathews last week.

Mathews, 30, has seven years of NFL experience, spending last season with the Steelers. He had 14 tackles and a sack in five starts and 16 games in 2016.

Mathews, a seventh-round draft pick of the Colts in 2010, has 113 career tackles and five sacks with the Colts, Chargers and Steelers. He also has spent time with the Texans.