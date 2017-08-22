49ers working out Tyson Jackson

Getty Images

Defensive lineman Tyson Jackson squared off against Kyle Shanahan’s offense during Falcons practices last year and the two men could be back under the same umbrella this year.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Jackson is working out for the 49ers on Tuesday.

Shanahan left his perch as the Falcons’ offensive coordinator for the 49ers head coaching job in February and Jackson was released by the Falcons the next month. Jackson spent three years in Atlanta after signing a five-year contract with the team in 2014. He played in every game for the team over that span, but went from a full-time starter in 2014 to starting 12 and seven games in his final two seasons.

The 49ers drafted Solomon Thomas in the first round this year, making it three straight years that the team has used a first-round pick on a defensive linemen. Those two players — Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner — join Thomas, Earl Mitchell, Aaron Lynch, Tank Carradine, Elvis Dumervil, Quinton Dial and 2017 sixth-round pick D.J. Jones up front for the Niners.