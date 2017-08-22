Ben McAdoo disappointed by Giants’ disregard for the football

AP

The biggest story to come out of Monday night’s game for the Giants offense was wide receiver Odell Beckham‘s ankle injury and the focus on whether it was serious or not obscured a performance by the unit that would have probably garnered negative headlines without Beckham going down.

The Giants’ starting offense was on the field for five possessions in the first half of the game and generated three points while gaining 84 yards on 24 plays. Eli Manning took a sack, they failed to run the ball and wide receiver Sterling Shepard fumbled over the course of a disappointing performance from a unit that needs to be better than it was last season.

Guard Justin Pugh said it was still just the preseason, but he “expected us to be better.” Coach Ben McAdoo focused on the turnovers as Shepard’s fumble was joined by two move giveaways in the second half of the game.

“The disregard for the ball was disappointing,” McAdoo said, via Tom Rock of Newsday. “We need to take care of the ball. If we don’t take care of the ball and we give up 10 points, we lose the ballgame. Let’s not do that. It doesn’t matter what season it is: regular season, preseason, postseason.”

The Giants get back on the field for their “dress rehearsal” against the Jets on Saturday and another snoozer from the offense will likely catch a bit more notice than Monday night’s outing.