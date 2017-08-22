Bills expect Cordy Glenn, Jordan Matthews to play Week One

Getty Images

Bills coach Sean McDermott has expressed concern about left tackle Cordy Glenn‘s health a few times this summer, but he expects to have Glenn on the field against the Jets on September 10.

McDermott said that Glenn will be on the field for part of Tuesday’s practice and that he has made progress in getting over the foot injury that’s plagued him recently. The same is true of wide receiver Jordan Matthews, who returned for individual work over the weekend after sustaining a chip fracture to his sternum in his first practice with the team after the trade that brought him over from the Eagles.

“Cordy is progressing, and he’ll be out on the field with the walk through going on. He’s progress, he’s moving forward, and you know, nothing has changed. We feel like we’re on schedule at this point,” McDermott said, via the Buffalo News. “Jordan you’ll see out there in the walk-through period a little bit, so he’s take a step forward today. He is on schedule, as is Cordy. You’ll see Jordan in a little bit more of activity that Cordy at this point.”

Glenn has been with the team all year and has a grasp of the offense that should allow him to get up to speed fairly quickly. Matthews will be facing more of a learning curve due to his late arrival in Buffalo, which could limit his effectiveness early in the regular season if not his playing time in a thin receiving corps.