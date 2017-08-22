Bills haven’t entertained LeSean McCoy trade offers, and won’t

Posted by Mike Florio on August 22, 2017, 5:24 PM EDT
A tweet appeared almost nonchalantly on Tuesday suggesting that the Bills are entertaining trade offers for running back LeSean McCoy. Since: (1) that would be fairly big news; and (2) it otherwise hadn’t been mentioned anywhere, it made sense to poke around a little about whether it’s true.

Per multiple sources, it’s not.

As one source with knowledge of the situation explained it to PFT, the Bills haven’t entertained traded offers for McCoy, the Bills currently aren’t entertaining offers for McCoy, and the Bills won’t be entertaining trade offers for McCoy.

A trade would create only $1 million in net cap space for the Bills, and it would save $6.075 million in cash. But it also would leave the Bills without one of their best players, less than two weeks after trading receiver Sammy Watkins.

Of course, some other team could see this and decide to try to blow the Bills away with an offer, especially since every player has a price. As the Bills strike the balance between winning now and building for the future, however, the idea that they’d move one of their best and most popular players would make sense if, and only if, they’d be getting a better and even more popular player in return.

8 responses to “Bills haven’t entertained LeSean McCoy trade offers, and won’t

  3. The Bills are in no way striking a balance between winning now and building for the future. It is obvious that the Bills are tanking now and building for the future so they may as well trade McCoy. That BS about trying to win now was all about maximizing ticket sales and that goal has been accomplished. Bills fans deserve better.

  4. There is no winning now…With or without Shady this is a 4-5 win team. It’s not about saving cap space this year but about getting the cap under control for the future when this new regime is ready to win. It’s all about getting their QB in next years draft. Look how many players Beane & McDermott have shed from last years team, not taking the option on a 5th yr on Watkins, letting Gilmore walk for nothing which is really a residual from the last regime. IMO, if the price is right McCoy is gone

  6. McCoy is in his prime now, not in 2-3 years. This does not coincide with the Bills potential window, particularly given the direction they’ve gone with personnel decisions recently. Wouldn’t the team be better served getting a high pick and using it on a player who’ll be able to contribute when it really matters?

  7. It doesn’t matter what the front office says. Sometime around the third or fourth week of the season, Shady’s gonna request a trade. He won’t make it through the year on that squad. Poor lil’ guy.

