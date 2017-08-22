Bills haven’t entertained LeSean McCoy trade offers, and won’t

Getty Images

A tweet appeared almost nonchalantly on Tuesday suggesting that the Bills are entertaining trade offers for running back LeSean McCoy. Since: (1) that would be fairly big news; and (2) it otherwise hadn’t been mentioned anywhere, it made sense to poke around a little about whether it’s true.

Per multiple sources, it’s not.

As one source with knowledge of the situation explained it to PFT, the Bills haven’t entertained traded offers for McCoy, the Bills currently aren’t entertaining offers for McCoy, and the Bills won’t be entertaining trade offers for McCoy.

A trade would create only $1 million in net cap space for the Bills, and it would save $6.075 million in cash. But it also would leave the Bills without one of their best players, less than two weeks after trading receiver Sammy Watkins.

Of course, some other team could see this and decide to try to blow the Bills away with an offer, especially since every player has a price. As the Bills strike the balance between winning now and building for the future, however, the idea that they’d move one of their best and most popular players would make sense if, and only if, they’d be getting a better and even more popular player in return.