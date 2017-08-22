Blitzed author stands behind Mike Martz’s quotes

Getty Images

Thomas George, the author of Blitzed: Why NFL Teams Gamble on Starting Rookie Quarterbacks, stands behind quotes attributed to Mike Martz criticizing Rams coach Sean McVay and quarterback Jared Goff.

George released a statement Tuesday night: “At no point in a 48-minute phone interview on April 21st for ‘Blitzed’ did Mike Martz request any off the record comments or restrain from offering his strong opinions on a variety of NFL quarterbacking subjects, including Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Jared Goff. His quotes in today’s book excerpts on SBNation are completely, 100 percent accurate.”

George added that he will discuss the subject further on 710 ESPN LA on Wednesday morning.

In the book, Martz says Goff “couldn’t have gone to a worse place” than the Rams, where he struggled as a rookie last year and will now be coached by McVay, whom Martz described derisively as “a buddy for Jared.”

Martz disputed the quotes on ESPN LA 710 on Tuesday, saying that while he did point out that McVay, as the NFL’s youngest coach, is only a little older than Goff, he didn’t say the other negative things attributed to him about the McVay-Goff relationship.