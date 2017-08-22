Browns cut Desmond Bryant

Getty Images

After four years in Cleveland, veteran defensive lineman Desmond Bryant is out.

The Browns have released Bryant, a league source tells PFT.

Bryant arrived in Cleveland as a free agent in 2013 and was a starter for three seasons. Last year he suffered a torn pectoral muscle while lifting weights in the offseason and spent the entire year on the non-football injury list. The Browns paid him $1.25 million while he sat out.

This year, however, the Browns have decided not to keep him on his $3 million base salary. We’re told the Browns did not ask Bryant to take a pay cut.

With Bryant released, Trevon Coley will have a spot on the starting defensive line, and Bryant will look for a spot somewhere else.