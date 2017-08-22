Bruce Arians names Drew Stanton backup to Carson Palmer

Getty Images

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians named Drew Stanton the backup to Carson Palmer to start the regular season.

“Decision’s made; Drew’s our backup,” Arians said with Bickley and Marotta on 98.7 FM, via arizonasports.com.

Stanton, who joined the Cardinals in 2014 and has gone 6-3 while filling in, has spent the summer competing with Blaine Gabbert, who signed with the team in May. Stanton has completed 13 of 21 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown in two preseason games, while Gabbert has gone 30-for-48 for 412 yards with a touchdown and an interception in three exhibition games.

“Blaine’s been a great surprise,” Arians said. “. . . It was a no-risk proposition. Is he ready to be our No. 2 in the season? I doubt it just because he doesn’t know the offense well, and he’s seeing a lot of vanilla stuff out there.”

Gabbert, a first-round choice of the Jaguars in 2011, has gone 9-31 in his six previous seasons with Jacksonville and San Francisco. He has 38 career touchdowns and 37 interceptions.