Bucs bring back long snapper Andrew DePaola

The Buccaneers employed Andrew DePaola as their long snapper for the last three seasons, but it looked like they were moving on this year when they signed Garrison Sanborn and didn’t tender DePaola a contract as a restricted free agent.

Part of the reason for that decision may have been the torn ACL DePaola suffered in the final week of the 2016 season. Five months have passed since the Bucs made that call and they are going to take another look at DePaola.

The Buccaneers announced that they have signed DePaola to their 90-man roster. Sanborn remains on the roster as well, so the Bucs may hold a short competition to determine which player joins them for the regular season.

Cornerback Jude Adjei-Barimah was waived/injured in a corresponding move. Adjei-Barimah fractured his patella for the second time in less than a year this summer and the recovery timeline doesn’t leave much hope that he’ll be healthy enough to play in 2017.