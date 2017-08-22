Cam Newton on track to play Thursday night

Getty Images

After quarterback Cam Newton stepped up his work in Monday’s practice, Panthers coach Ron Rivera said that he wanted to see how Newton felt on Tuesday before deciding if the quarterback will play against the Jaguars on Thursday night.

Rivera wanted to make sure there was no soreness or tightness in Newton’s surgically repaired shoulder and it sounds like Newton avoided both. Rivera said on Tuesday, via David Newton of ESPN.com, that Newton is on track to play and that he’s seen signs of the quarterback getting more comfortable after a summer of limited work.

“You could see the timing coming back,” Rivera said.

Given the cautious approach the Panthers have taken with Newton all summer, any game action he sees on Thursday will likely be on the limited side as the team tries to keep him healthy while also making sure he’s not starting from scratch come Week One.