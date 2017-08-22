Cardinals activate Deone Bucannon from PUP list

Getty Images

Cardinals linebacker Deone Bucannon isn’t quite ready to practice yet, but he is no longer on the physically unable to perform list.

Bucannon went on the list at the start of camp after having ankle surgery and the team announced on Tuesday that he’s been activated. The move will allow him to go through morning walkthroughs with the team and the hope is that he’ll be practicing in some fashion before the Cardinals play their final preseason game next week.

If that’s the case, Bucannon could have a shot at playing in the first week of the regular season but it’s not something the team is banking on.

“We haven’t been counting on Deone,” coach Bruce Arians said, via the team’s website. “That’s going to be a blessing [if he can play].”

First-round pick Haason Reddick has been starting next to Karlos Dansby in Bucannon’s absence and will presumably remain there into the regular season if Bucannon isn’t deemed ready to play.