Cowboys giving undrafted rookie a shot at No. 2 QB job

The Cowboys have a sense that they need a better backup plan at quarterback, even if that doesn’t include bringing in a veteran yet.

So for the time being, they’re going to turn back to a path that has yielded pretty good results for them in the past.

According to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Cowboys let undrafted rookie Cooper Rush take snaps with the second offense Monday.

It’s seemingly a recognition that Kellen Moore has struggled mightily and that Rush himself has played well. Rush completed 8-of-9 passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns against the Colts Saturday, for a 148.8 passer rating that jumps off the page. Moore was 10-of-21 for 131 yards (67.8) and lost a fumble which was returned for a touchdown.

Owner Jerry Jones wasn’t rushing Rush into the backup job Saturday night, however.

“I’m just glad to see Rush taking advantage of his opportunities out there,” Jones said. “We wouldn’t want to get ahead of ourselves, in any way here. We have a lot of confidence in 17 [Moore].”

There’s nothing to illustrate a reason that confidence lately, as Moore has a pedestrian 75.0 passer rating in three preseason games (to Rush’s 125.2).

Maybe between that and their previous success with undrafted rookies for directional schools in the Midwest will give them pause. Some guy named Tony Romo from Eastern Illinois was pretty good there, so perhaps this kid from Central Michigan will get a shot.