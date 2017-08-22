Cowboys haven’t decided if Ezekiel Elliott plays this week

AP

This week’s set of preseason games are frequently referred to as dress rehearsals for the regular season because starters generally log their most playing time of the summer, but the Cowboys aren’t sure if one of their starters will play against the Raiders on Saturday.

Coach Jason Garrett said Tuesday that there hasn’t yet been a decision made about running back Ezekiel Elliott making his first appearance of the preseason. If he does play, it won’t be for long. Garrett said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, that Elliott would see 8-10 snaps before leaving the game.

Elliott is, of course, appealing a six-game suspension levied by the league this month, so the team has to weigh getting him ready to play against the need to have running backs Darren McFadden and Alfred Morris set to open the season in prominent roles. While that need exists, Garrett said that Elliott’s suspension won’t be a factor in his ultimate decision about Saturday’s lineup.

One player who won’t play is tight end Rico Gathers, who remains in the concussion protocol after getting hurt a week ago.