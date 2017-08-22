Cowboys OL Chaz Green hurt yet again

Getty Images

The Cowboys spent a third-round pick on Chaz Green in 2015. Since then, he has had more injuries than playing time.

Green was hurt again Tuesday, limping off the field with a trainer, according to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Green had just returned to practice last week after rehabbing a shoulder injury, playing 27 snaps in Saturday’s preseason game against the Colts.

“I think the biggest thing for Chaz is he hasn’t been able to play on a consistent basis,” Garrett said Tuesday morning before Green’s latest injury, “and that’s been part of his history so far in his career. When he’s played, he’s played well. And he’s healthy now and we’re going to give him plenty of chances to be our left guard, plenty of chances to show what he can do at tackle. I think the biggest thing for him is just somehow, someway being durable enough to come out day after day after day, week after week after week, because he gets better and better with every opportunity that he gets.”

The Cowboys hoped Green would stay healthy enough to win the starting left guard job after moving from right tackle. He hasn’t, meaning Jonathan Cooper likely starts on opening day.

Green has played in four games with two starts, missing most of last season with a sprained foot and a herniated disk in his back. He underwent back surgery in December, forcing him to miss the start of the team’s offseason work. Green missed his entire rookie season after offseason hip surgery.