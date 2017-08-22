Dirk Koetter to Jameis Winston: Your greed takes over; you’re so much better than that

Getty Images

Everyone saw Dirk Koetter chew out his quarterback, Jameis Winston, as he came off the field after an ill-advised red-zone pass against the Jaguars last week. On Tuesday night, the world found out exactly what the Bucs coach said.

Needless to say, Koetter wasn’t pleased, telling Winston he was having a “great game” until a bad decision.

“Your greed takes over,” Koetter said. “. . . You’re so much better than that. Can’t do that. Ever.”

Jaguars defensive tackle Sheldon Day had Winston wrapped up when the quarterback decided to throw the ball up for grabs into the end zone from the Jacksonville 11-yard line. Barry Church intercepted the pass, though officials ruled Winston down by contact before he let go of the ball.

Koetter’s frustration was obvious, and Winston’s pointing at himself as if to say “my bad” didn’t ease the tongue-lashing he got from the coach. Smartly, Winston’s only response was “I got you,” which he repeated several times.

“He owns it,” Koetter told reporters the day after the game, via Jenna Laine of ESPN, when asked about the chewing out he gave Winston. “. . . In the heat of the moment, when those plays are going on, Jameis feels like he can save the day, that he can turn it into a big play — and he does that sometimes. Then, there are times when . . . he makes it worse. That’s just a hard lesson to learn because he’s done it successfully before. But he never takes it personally. Jameis is as coachable of a guy as I’ve been around.”