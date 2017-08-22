Doug Pederson: LeGarrette Blount “a big part of our offense”

Getty Images

If Eagles running back LeGarrette Blount is on the bubble in Philadelphia, somebody should probably tell coach Doug Pederson.

Becuase Pederson praised the veteran back’s work, and suggested that he’s not really on the bubble at all.

Via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Pederson was asked about Blount’s possible roster status, the Eagles coach said: “The guy’s a beast of a runner.”

Pederson also said he expects Blount to be “a big part of our offense.”

After getting rid of Ryan Mathews, Blount is the one known commodity for the Eagles in the backfield, at least in terms of being a power back. He carried it 299 times for the Patriots last year, and ran for 18 touchdowns. But they let the 30-year-old walk in free agency, which made plenty of people wonder if Bill Belichick had sold at the right time again.