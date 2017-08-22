Emmanuel Sanders cited after minor car accident before practice

Getty Images

Denver Broncos wide receiver was cited after being involved in a minor car accident Tuesday morning.

According to Mike Klis of 9NEWS, Sanders was driving to the Broncos facility when he was involved in the accident just before 8 a.m. local time. An 18-year old female driver entered the same median Sanders was driving in and the two vehicles collides causing damage to each vehicle.

Police cited both drivers for careless driving.

“Emmanuel informed us this AM he was in a car accident in which both drivers were cited,” said Patrick Smyth, the team’s Executive Vice President of Public and Community Relations, in a statement. “He was evaluated by trainers & cleared to practice.”