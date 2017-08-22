Former NFL defensive end Quanterus Smith arrested for armed robbery

Getty Images

Quanterus Smith, a defensive end that appeared in 15 games for the Denver Broncos in 2014, was arrested earlier this month after a high-speed chase following an armed robbery of an AT&T Store.

According to WSB-TV, Smith and an accomplice, Brandon Byse, stole 10 phones and over $500 from the store at gunpoint on August 9 in Douglas County, Ga. After Smith was initially stopped by police, he led officers on a chase that resulted with police spinning the vehicle into trees to end the pursuit.

Smith has been charged with armed robbery, felony fleeing and attempting to elude, misdemeanor theft by receiving and possession of a handgun while committing a felony, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Smith was a fifth-round pick of the Broncos in 2013. After missing his rookie season with a torn ACL, he appeared in 15 games and recorded 11 tackles for Denver in 2014. He was released by the Broncos in April, 2015. He spent time on the practice squads of the New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars, and the offseason roster of the Detroit Lions over the last two years. He also participated in the spring league earlier this year in hopes of revitalizing his career prospects.