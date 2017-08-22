Garett Bolles wins Broncos left tackle job

Getty Images

Competing for a starting spot ended with a better result for the Broncos’ 2017 first-round pick than it did for the team’s first selection in the 2016 draft.

Coach Vance Joseph announced on Monday that Trevor Siemian beat out Paxton Lynch for the starting quarterback job and he also announced that Siemian will be protected by starting left tackle Garett Bolles.

“He’s won the job,” Joseph said, via the Denver Post.

Bolles had been competing with Ty Sambrailo and Donald Stephenson and appeared to be ahead for much of the summer when it came to both practice reps and preseason starts. One thing he’ll need to clear up as his rookie year continues is penalties as he was flagged for holding three times along with a false start against the 49ers last weekend.

Bolles will join right guard Ron Leary and right tackle Menelik Watson as new starters on the Denver offensive line. If Allen Barbre gets the nod at left guard, center Matt Paradis will be the only blocker returning from last season.