Germain Ifedi: Frank Clark is a great dude

Getty Images

Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark said last week that he apologized to tackle Germain Ifedi for punching him in the face during a practice fight early this month and Ifedi confirmed on Monday that the apology was accepted.

Ifedi missed some practice time after taking the shot from Clark and said Monday that he was in the concussion protocol, but didn’t have any other injuries and said that “we all have growing to do” while discussing where things stand with his teammate.

“Things got heated,” Ifedi said, via the Seattle Times. “Camp, a little scuffle between O-line and D-line. At least everybody is competing. Me and Frank talked it out it. I know his heart, I know where his heart is always at. Great dude. He lost his head for a second but we’ve all done it. It’s happened to all of us so I can’t judge him for that. I still love him like a brother. We have moved past it and we have been awesome ever since.”

The practice fight season is coming to an end, which means we’ll just have to resign ourselves to watching games for the rest of the year while waiting for scuffles to break out around the league in 2018.