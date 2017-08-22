Giants waiting to see how Odell Beckham, Brandon Marshall respond to treatment

AP

Giants coach Ben McAdoo confirmed that Odell Beckham has an ankle and that Brandon Marshall has a shoulder, but offered little other information about the condition of those body parts during a Monday press conference.

Beckham left in the second quarter of Monday night’s game against the Browns after a hit to the leg, which led to some holding of breath around the team before word came that he suffered an ankle sprain. Marshall went for X-rays of his shoulder a short time later.

McAdoo said those X-rays were negative and would only say that the team will wait to see how each of the players responds to treatment when asked about an update on the status of two of the team’s top wide receivers.

The Giants have their annual preseason game against the Jets on Saturday and it looks like any word about whether the wideouts will play will wait until later in the week.