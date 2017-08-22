Hue Jackson won’t tip hand a day early

AP

Browns coach Hue Jackson seems to know who he’ll name to be the team’s starting quarterback on Wednesday. But he still won’t disclose the selection until Wednesday.

The reporters tried to get him to blurt it out on Tuesday.

“Today is Tuesday,” he said when asked about it. “Not today.”

Regardless, Jackson seems to already know who it will be.

“I think I feel pretty good about where I am,” Jackson said. “I have been feeling pretty good about what I feel and what I think for a little while now, but you have to let things, as I have always said, play out. Today, I wanted to finish the things I wanted to watch, have the conversations I wanted to have with others and just kind of move from there.”

Jackson explained that, over the next day, his work will include watching game film and meeting with the right people internally.

“Watching the tape from last night, which was good, you go back and see it again and put all of that into the pot to think through it and have discussions with the executive team, people I trust, as we start to finalize this decision, and I think that is important to do,” Jackson said.

As to rookie DeShone Kizer, Jackson was asked whether, at 21, he’s too young for the job.

“No question,” Jackson said. “You can grow differently when it comes to sports. Obviously, he is a young man who is very talented, he knows how to play the game and he has a great feel for the game, and those things will serve him well as he gets older. What we try to do here is create the right environment for him to learn a process that is going to help him be the best quarterback that he can be. We do that with all of our quarterbacks, whether they are older, young, first year, second year, fifth year. It doesn’t matter. Do I think youth can be an issue? Yes, if you allow it to be an issue.”

With the Steelers and Ravens on the docket right out of the gates, it’s possible that Jackson will decide that Kizer’s right environment is the sideline. Or not, since the answer had a “he’s too young unless he isn’t” feel to it.

The other main candidate, Brock Osweiler, has started both preseason games, but he hasn’t played extensively. Jackson was asked whether that can impact his play, or whether that would simply be an excuse.

“I don’t think it is an excuse, but I also don’t think it has hurt him either,” Jackson said. “I think he has represented himself well. He has done some good things and worked hard and done a great job in this building. There is no question he is in the discussion here, but at the same time, I think all of these guys have had ample opportunities to showcase their talent and ability and what they bring to the table.”

At a time when every word will be analyzed for deeper meaning, saying only that Osweiler is “in the discussion” could be viewed as evidence that he’s not getting the gig. With the answer definitely coming in a day, it’s not worth the migraine that comes from trying to figure it all out.